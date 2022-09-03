SushiSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $46.94 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00005611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $141.49 million and approximately $46.94 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SUSHI is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,329,472 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

