Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Suzuki Motor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Suzuki Motor’s current full-year earnings is $8.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $12.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.33 EPS.

OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $141.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.01. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $110.39 and a 1-year high of $199.94.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

