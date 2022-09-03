Swarm Fund Price Reaches $0.0078 on Exchanges (SWM)

Swarm Fund (SWM) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Swarm Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swarm Fund has traded up 60% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm Fund has a total market cap of $612,806.41 and approximately $1,323.00 worth of Swarm Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032653 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00084773 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00041036 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Swarm Fund

Swarm Fund (CRYPTO:SWM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Swarm Fund’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official message board for Swarm Fund is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The official website for Swarm Fund is www.swarm.fund. The Reddit community for Swarm Fund is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm Fund’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swarm Fund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation.SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

