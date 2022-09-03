Swiss National Bank Buys 1,800 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Clearfield worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLFD opened at $99.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.38. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $130.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.33.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CLFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

In other news, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $514,881.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,576.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clearfield news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $60,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $514,881.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,550,576.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,719. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

