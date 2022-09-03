Swiss National Bank Has $1.67 Million Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth $387,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE:NX opened at $21.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $709.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanex Building Products

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $146,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

