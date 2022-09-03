Swiss National Bank Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of World Acceptance worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on World Acceptance from $159.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $109.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a current ratio of 17.67. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $98.96 and a 52 week high of $265.75. The firm has a market cap of $688.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.48.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($2.38). World Acceptance had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About World Acceptance



World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

