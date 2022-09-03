Swiss National Bank Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Workhorse Group worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WKHS. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Price Performance

Shares of WKHS opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.90. Workhorse Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $9.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WKHS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Workhorse Group to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Roth Capital cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Workhorse Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

