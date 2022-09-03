Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Saul Centers worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Saul Centers by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.70. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Saul Centers Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 138.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFS. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

About Saul Centers

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.