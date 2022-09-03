Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,748,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,735,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACRS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.60. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,355.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $296,214.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

