Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Kelly Services worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,454,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 245,200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $4,257,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 114.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Kelly Services by 30.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 27,018 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KELYA. StockNews.com downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity at Kelly Services

Kelly Services Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Kelly Services news, Director Donald R. Parfet bought 11,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $201,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,527.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $605.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Kelly Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Stories

