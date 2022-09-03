Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 0.1 %

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

ACRE stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.24. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.92%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Featured Stories

