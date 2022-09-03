Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Wabash National worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 1.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 30,512.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $142,390.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,042,988.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $142,390.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,042,988.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $678,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wabash National Trading Down 1.7 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Wabash National stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $21.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.14 million, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Wabash National had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

