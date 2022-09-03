Switch Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $42.00 (ESH)

Switch (ESH) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Switch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Switch has a total market capitalization of $93,440.06 and approximately $42.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Switch has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.74 or 0.00473429 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000353 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.62 or 0.01866752 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00233000 BTC.

Switch Coin Profile

ESH is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag. Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag. Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Switch Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

