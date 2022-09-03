Swop Price Down 3% This Week (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, Swop has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Swop coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00004386 BTC on popular exchanges. Swop has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $19,703.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swop alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.00521848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015445 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,577,173 coins and its circulating supply is 2,491,285 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.

Buying and Selling Swop

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.