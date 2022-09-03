Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of EVOL opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. Symbolic Logic has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.86.

Institutional Trading of Symbolic Logic

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Symbolic Logic stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Symbolic Logic at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

