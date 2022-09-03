SYNC Network Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $3,694.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00234656 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005364 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008333 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005000 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.00438585 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,624,788 coins and its circulating supply is 116,216,206 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4.

SYNC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.