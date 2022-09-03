Synthetify (SNY) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

Synthetify (SNY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Synthetify has a total market capitalization of $816,710.37 and approximately $81,171.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Synthetify has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00032442 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00084451 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00041180 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify (CRYPTO:SNY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.

Synthetify Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on Solana, Synthetify is a Decentralized synthetic assets exchange.Synthetify platform leverages Solana blockchain infrastructure to enable ultimate trading experience with sub-second settlement time.Pyth network provides constant flow of price updates aggregated from the most trusted parties.You can use Synthetify platform on any device. Synthetify does not hold your assets. You always retain full ownership of your account and all your synthetic assets.Telegram | Discord | Github Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetify using one of the exchanges listed above.

