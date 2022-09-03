Syscoin (SYS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.50 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $96.58 million and $5.50 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00026071 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00302669 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001163 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000364 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 658,927,150 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

