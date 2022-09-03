Syscoin (SYS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $32.46 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $98.41 million and $32.46 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00027154 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00307209 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001126 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000946 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000364 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 658,900,059 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.