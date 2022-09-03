Tadpole Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $521.00 (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $997,688.44 and $521.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00008842 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tadpole Finance

TAD is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2020. Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins and its circulating supply is 569,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b.

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tadpole Finance is a decentralized finance services for saving and lending. An algorithmic money market protocol that aims to create a more open lending market, where users can make deposits and loans with any ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum network.Anyone can register any ERC-20 token with Tadpole into the lending protocol. Once a token is registered on the market, people can send some deposits into the protocol to earn interest or borrow the token by placing certain collateral and paying some interest.Telegram | Medium | GithubDocs”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

