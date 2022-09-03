Taraxa Price Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (TARA)

Taraxa (TARA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Taraxa has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Taraxa has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $237,178.00 worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Taraxa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taraxa Coin Profile

TARA is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,021,474 coins. The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project.

Taraxa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

