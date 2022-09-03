Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) PT Lowered to GBX 110 at Berenberg Bank

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Target Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

LON THRL opened at GBX 108.40 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. The company has a market capitalization of £672.34 million and a PE ratio of 1,197.78. Target Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 103.80 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 123.40 ($1.49). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 112.38.

Target Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 74.78%.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

