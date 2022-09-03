Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TARO opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.66. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $156.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.90 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.96%. Analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.