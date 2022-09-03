Taurus Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Taurus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,337 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.5% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $64,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 44,035 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,218,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $256.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.26.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Cowen reduced their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

