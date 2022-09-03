Tcwp LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,000. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Tcwp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lcnb Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

AMZN stock opened at $127.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 114.31, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

