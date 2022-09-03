Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Sets New 12-Month Low at $370.00

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 370 ($4.47) and last traded at GBX 370 ($4.47), with a volume of 527196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 399 ($4.82).

A number of research analysts have commented on TM17 shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.85) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Team17 Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 804.50 ($9.72).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 416.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 456.95. The stock has a market cap of £524.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,055.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

