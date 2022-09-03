TEN Trading 23% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TENFI)

TEN (TENFI) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. TEN has a total market cap of $502,248.62 and $11,162.00 worth of TEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TEN has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. One TEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.00780620 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002431 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00838425 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015596 BTC.
TEN Profile
TEN’s total supply is 256,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,984,643 coins. TEN’s official Twitter account is @tenfinance.
TEN Coin Trading
