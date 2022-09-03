Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.09% of Tennant worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Tennant by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Tennant by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 418,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,911,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

In other Tennant news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $108,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $176,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $827,630.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $108,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $59.75 on Friday. Tennant has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $85.33. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.08.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

