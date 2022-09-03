TenUp Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. TenUp has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $106,220.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenUp coin can now be bought for about $0.0512 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TenUp has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00159716 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008915 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000236 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000183 BTC.
TenUp Coin Profile
TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io.
