TenUp Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One TenUp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. TenUp has a market cap of $1.64 million and $92,406.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TenUp has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TenUp alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00159254 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008867 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000183 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TenUp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.