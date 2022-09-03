Ternoa One Day Volume Reaches $292,171.00 (CAPS)

Ternoa (CAPS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Ternoa has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $292,171.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ternoa has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ternoa coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.10 or 0.00434406 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002395 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00835319 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015499 BTC.
Ternoa Coin Profile
Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
