Terra Reaches Market Cap of $233.56 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Terra coin can now be bought for $1.83 or 0.00009262 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $233.56 million and $97.82 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007605 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012690 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.
- Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001775 BTC.
About Terra
LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
