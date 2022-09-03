Terracoin Price Hits $0.0149 on Major Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $341,331.22 and $241.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terracoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,816.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.03 or 0.00595641 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00265200 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001121 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005078 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00016707 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
Terracoin Coin Profile
Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io.
Buying and Selling Terracoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
