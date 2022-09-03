TerraCom Limited (TER) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

TerraCom Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 429.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TerraCom news, insider Mark Lochtenberg purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.80 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$480,000.00 ($335,664.34). In related news, insider Mark Lochtenberg bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.80 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$480,000.00 ($335,664.34). Also, insider Matthew Hunter sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.45), for a total transaction of A$455,000.00 ($318,181.82).

About TerraCom

TerraCom Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and production of coal in Australia and South Africa. It explores for hard and soft coking, thermal, and PCI coal. The company holds interests in the Northern Galilee project comprising the Hughenden and the Pentland properties covering an area of approximately 2,492 square kilometers, as well as the Clyde Park project that covers an area of approximately 132 square kilometers located in the Galilee Basin, Queensland; the Blair Athol Coal Mine project; and the Springsure project covering an area of approximately 1,178 square kilometers situated in the Central-Western Bowen basin coal mining district, Queensland.

