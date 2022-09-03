Tether EURt (EURT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Tether EURt (EURT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Tether EURt has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Tether EURt coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether EURt has a market cap of $39.88 million and approximately $376,172.00 worth of Tether EURt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tether EURt alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,732.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00132148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00034447 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022299 BTC.

About Tether EURt

Tether EURt (EURT) is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Tether EURt’s total supply is 50,001,661 coins and its circulating supply is 40,001,429 coins. Tether EURt’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to.

Buying and Selling Tether EURt

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Tether (EURT) is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the Euro. A digital token backed by fiat currency provides individuals and organizations with a robust and decentralized method of exchanging value while using a familiar accounting unit. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether EURt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether EURt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether EURt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether EURt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether EURt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.