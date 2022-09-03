The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Short Interest Update

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Brink’s Price Performance

BCO stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $80.14. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average of $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 83.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCO shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Simon Davis bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.35 per share, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,342.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 111.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brink’s by 3.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

