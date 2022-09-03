The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

SCHW opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.