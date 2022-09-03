The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.16% of Chemours worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Chemours by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Chemours by 63.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Chemours by 0.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 5.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,246.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Performance

NYSE CC opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Chemours to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Chemours Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.