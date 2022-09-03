The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,104 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $20,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after acquiring an additional 327,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,639,000 after buying an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,335,000 after buying an additional 76,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,766,000 after acquiring an additional 178,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,428,000 after purchasing an additional 128,699 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Down 2.1 %

Clorox stock opened at $142.85 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.91.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on CLX shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.