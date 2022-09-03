The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $77.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.63.

DSGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3,007.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,578,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,747 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,800,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,364 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after buying an additional 975,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,482,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

DSGX stock opened at $68.75 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 1.04.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Stories

