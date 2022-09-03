The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
The Dixie Group Stock Performance
DXYN opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.56. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
