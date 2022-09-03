The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

DXYN opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.56. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Dixie Group by 119.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 74,588 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in The Dixie Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

