The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Insider Purchases £50,750 in Stock

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Rating) insider Richard Stables bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £50,750 ($61,321.89).

The Gym Group Stock Performance

Shares of GYM stock opened at GBX 139.60 ($1.69) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £248.42 million and a P/E ratio of -6.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 177.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 192.21. The Gym Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 135.40 ($1.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 315 ($3.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.65.

Get The Gym Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GYM. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on The Gym Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on The Gym Group from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.