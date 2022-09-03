The Sandbox (SAND) Achieves Market Cap of $1.36 Billion

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. The Sandbox has a market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $165.82 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00004667 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.55 or 0.00682765 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006172 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00180969 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,473,270,110 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Sandbox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.