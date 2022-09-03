The Transfer Token Reaches Market Cap of $5.62 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and $1,153.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00051207 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,321,486 coins. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns.

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

