The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Williams Companies Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 620.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 217,089 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 36.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 474,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB opened at $33.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $23.98 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

