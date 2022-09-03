The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.31.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies
In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Price Performance
Shares of WMB opened at $33.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $23.98 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.19.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
