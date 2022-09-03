THEKEY Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $707,069.88 and approximately $185,937.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000277 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip.

THEKEY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

