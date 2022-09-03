TheStreet Downgrades Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) to C

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners started coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.37.

NYSE CIEN opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Ciena has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $78.28.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ciena news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,600 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $114,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,403.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,258 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Ciena by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

