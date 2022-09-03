TheStreet Downgrades Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) to C+

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAXGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of DVAX opened at $11.21 on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Francis Cano sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,719.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $444,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,363.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis Cano sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,719.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,474 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,537,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,270,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,644,000 after acquiring an additional 130,695 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,855,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,476,000 after acquiring an additional 121,678 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,551,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,658,000 after acquiring an additional 308,553 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 430.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,445,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

