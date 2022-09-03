Theta Fuel Reaches Market Capitalization of $301.41 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $301.41 million and approximately $9.23 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0569 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00095499 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021037 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00257093 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00021532 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

