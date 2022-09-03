Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Hits $301.41 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $301.41 million and approximately $9.23 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00095499 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021037 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00257093 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00021532 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

